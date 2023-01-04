A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident

'I'm too messed up now to type'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jeremy Renner (Courtesy Instagram)

Jeremy Renner (Courtesy Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- Jeremy Renner shared a selfie on Instagram following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year's Day.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury at 9 a.m. near Mt. Rose Highway on the first day of the new year, located near the California/Nevada border.

TRENDING: Government suddenly stops trans indoctrination for one reason

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident
Twitter Files shows how 'PR crisis' after 2016 election allowed company to embrace intel community
'Magic' mushrooms now legal as state begins training 'facilitators' to supervise use
Stocks close lower on first trading day of 2023, hurt by slumping Apple, Tesla
Open revolt: Kevin McCarthy rejected again as House speaker
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×