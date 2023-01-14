Jonathan Cahn's new book written in perfect timing

(CHARISMA MAG) – When Jonathan Cahn finished his latest book, “The Return of the Gods” – released by Charisma Media in September 2022 – he had asked and answered many chilling questions: Is it possible that the ancient entities known as “the gods” have returned to our world? Could these gods lie behind what is happening in our culture today, everything that is now changing our families, our children, our businesses, our government, and our lives?

In the book, Cahn reveals a mystery that spans the ages—how America has opened the door to a dark trinity of ancient gods that has returned to our world, how they are working and moving in all that is taking place around us, initiating social upheavals and cultural revolutions, indwelling our politics, transforming our world – and even our lives.

But on the very day that the book was finished, something remarkable happened. Cahn had to tack on an unplanned epilogue to the end of the book in order to address a stunning verdict handed down by the Supreme Court and how it all fit into the mystery.

