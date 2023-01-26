A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack police bodycam footage

Attorneys contend it might compromise ability to receive a fair trial. 

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:06pm
Paul and Nancy Pelosi (video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – A San Francisco judge on Wednesday ordered the release of San Francisco police body camera footage from the 2022 intrusion in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home during which her husband, Paul, sustained a hammer blow to the head.

A group of legacy media outlets had sued to secure the footage as well as other evidence such as Paul Pelosi's 911 call, which Judge Stephen Murphy ordered to be provided to them, according to the Los Angeles Times, one of the plaintiffs.

The San Francisco district attorney's office has since provided the court with the relevant evidence and the court clerk is preparing to make them public, the outlet noted.

