Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack police bodycam footage

(JUST THE NEWS) – A San Francisco judge on Wednesday ordered the release of San Francisco police body camera footage from the 2022 intrusion in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home during which her husband, Paul, sustained a hammer blow to the head.

A group of legacy media outlets had sued to secure the footage as well as other evidence such as Paul Pelosi's 911 call, which Judge Stephen Murphy ordered to be provided to them, according to the Los Angeles Times, one of the plaintiffs.

The San Francisco district attorney's office has since provided the court with the relevant evidence and the court clerk is preparing to make them public, the outlet noted.

