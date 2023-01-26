Judge trashes state law punishing doctors for COVID 'misinformation'

A federal judge in California has ruled that the state's new law that leftists want to use to punish doctors should they give their patients "misinformation" about COVID-19 cannot be enforced against the five doctors who sued.

The law, according to the ruling from U.S. District Judge William Shubb, is "nonsense," the Sacramento Bee reported.

"The judge said doctors were familiar with following a 'standard of care' but not a 'contemporary scientific consensus,' a term he called 'unconstitutionally vague' and 'grammatically incoherent,'" the report said.

The issue of "misinformation" about COVID has been a threat to Americans from the beginning, when the pandemic unleashed in China and spread around the world, killing millions.

So-called experts said masks were required, then not, then the experimental shots were required, then boosters, and more.

The world continues to deal with the thousands of deaths that are thought to have been triggered by the mRNA injections which have been linked to myocarditis and other fatal conditions.

All the while the political influences on the medical industry insisted that other treatments, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which actually provided some relief, must never be used.

As a result, a war developed between those supporting treatments that actually worked, and those supporting the big-pharma agenda of selling hundreds of millions of expensive injections that may actually harm patients.

Leftists in politics insisted that anything that contradicted their own opinions was, in fact, "misinformation."

That generated California's law.

But Shubb said the "consensus" on COVID is so vague and ill-defined that the physician plaintiffs are "unable to determine if their intended conduct contradicts the scientific consensus, and accordingly 'what is prohibited by the law.'"

According to Just the News, licensed California physicians argued the COVID misinformation claims violated their constitutional rights.

The law would have allowed medical professionals to be punished for giving patients politically unapproved information about COVID-19.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction to the five plaintiffs, who were represented by the non-profit legal group the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

"COVID-19 [is] a disease that scientists have only been studying for a few years, and about which scientific conclusions have been hotly contested. COVID-19 is a quickly evolving area of science that in many aspects eludes consensus," Shubb said.

Jenin Younes, a lawyer representing the doctors, said the law "creates an impossible standard for physicians to follow and would result in silencing physicians who disagree with state orthodoxy."

The doctors' lawsuit was against Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state's medical board.

