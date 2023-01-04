Just how 'Christian' is new Congress? Here's religious composition of House and Senate

(FAITHWIRE) -- Christians will make up an overwhelming majority of those serving in the House and Senate during the 118th Congress, according to new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

In a report titled “Faith on the Hill,” the polling organization explores 534 of the 535 members’ religious affiliations, finding 88% of Congress in the 2023-2024 session self-identifies with some form of Christianity. The 535th member, Congressman-elect Donald McEachin, died before taking office and will be replaced in a February special election.

These religious demographics are noteworthy, considering just 63% of Americans call themselves Christian. Thus, the percentage of Christians in Congress outpaces the proportion of citizens claiming the same religious designation.

