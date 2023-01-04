A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Just how 'Christian' is new Congress? Here's religious composition of House and Senate

Just 65 members are not followers of Jesus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
'In God We Trust' is emblazoned above the American flag in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

'In God We Trust' is emblazoned above the American flag in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Christians will make up an overwhelming majority of those serving in the House and Senate during the 118th Congress, according to new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

In a report titled “Faith on the Hill,” the polling organization explores 534 of the 535 members’ religious affiliations, finding 88% of Congress in the 2023-2024 session self-identifies with some form of Christianity. The 535th member, Congressman-elect Donald McEachin, died before taking office and will be replaced in a February special election.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

These religious demographics are noteworthy, considering just 63% of Americans call themselves Christian. Thus, the percentage of Christians in Congress outpaces the proportion of citizens claiming the same religious designation.

TRENDING: Government suddenly stops trans indoctrination for one reason

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Just how 'Christian' is new Congress? Here's religious composition of House and Senate
Activists ask to hold Passover sacrifice on Temple Mount
'Wheel of Fortune' fans outraged over Pat Sajak's comment about daughter Maggie
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident
Twitter Files shows how 'PR crisis' after 2016 election allowed company to embrace intel community
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×