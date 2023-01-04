A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Did hell just freeze over? Dem governor defends busing illegal aliens to other states

'No one should play politics with the lives of migrants'

Published January 4, 2023 at 5:45pm
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:45pm
(Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) is busing illegal immigrants who have landed in his state of Colorado to Chicago and New York City, drawing ire from his fellow Democrats, his office confirmed Tuesday.

The move echoes the busing campaign that red states such as Florida and Texas have deployed, but Polis defended the move, arguing that about 70% of the immigrants being transported did not have Colorado as their final destination and that his administration is treating them with "dignity and respect."

“No one should play politics with the lives of migrants who came here to escape oppression, and in Colorado, we are honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect," he said in a press release.

Read the full story ›

