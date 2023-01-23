A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kamala deletes the very first right from Declaration of Independence

Harris says we're guaranteed 'liberty, and the pursuit of happiness'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:12pm
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the media after presiding over a vote in the U.S. Senate, Tuesday, June 23, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

It was a pro-abortion politician speaking on a pro-abortion topic to a pro-abortion crowd.

So of course Kamala Harris had to delete from a reference to the Declaration of Independence its open affirmation of Americans' right to "life."

It was a Gateway Pundit commentary that bluntly cited Harris' decision to alter the nation's foundation document.

"Kamala's grotesque omission from Declaration of Independence in pro-abortion speech: We're guaranteed 'the right to liberty, and the pursuit of happiness!' Whoa, what happened to the right to 'life?'"

At a recent pro-abortion speech, she attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

Was Kamala's omission of the 'right to life' intentional?

The report said Harris also censored "Creator" from the document when describing where rights come from.

"A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence – that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Harris said. "These rights were not bestowed upon us. They belong to us as Americans."

The Declaration actually states: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Misrepresenting the nation's founding documents, however, appears to be more policy than inadvertent for the Biden administration.

Biden himself said not long ago, "We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing…"

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







