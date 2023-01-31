Kari Lake reveals 'illegally counted' ballots, Dems demand felony charge

It is WND columnist Rachel Alexander who has pointed out that in Arizona, the fight over the election for governor has exhibited, in the most positive spin, major problems.

There firebrand Kari Lake was declared the loser to Democrat Katie Hobbs, even though, as Alexander reported, "Hobbs was losing in almost every MSM poll and didn't bother to debate Lake…"

After the results were counted, Lake sued, but Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed Lake's claims.

Alexander explained, "Just like how no one believed Donald Trump lost the state in 2020, when he led Joe Biden 3 or 4 points going into the election, no one believes Hobbs really won. This is why instead of being happy and gloating at their win, the left is reacting with a bizarre level of intense anger toward the right."

The latest exhibit in that "intense anger" now is being reported by the Epoch Times.

There, a report documents how Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is demanding Attorney General Kris Mayes consider charging Lake with a felony after her Twitter account "shared a graphic containing images of voter signatures on ballots she identified as having been 'illegally counted.'"

At issue is a Jan. 23 post on Twitter in which 16 images were shared of early ballot affidavits compared with signatures from voter registration records.

Lake has charged the images are part of the proof that nearly 40,000 ballots cast in the November race didn't match voter signatures on record, so were "illegally counted."

Hobbs victory was by only about 17,000 votes.

Fontes claimed Lake violated a prohibition on the unauthorized disclosure of voter-registration information.

The statute notes, "Nothing in this section shall preclude public inspection of voter registration records at the office of the county recorder for the purposes prescribed by this section, except that … records containing a voter’s signature and a voter’s e-mail address shall not be accessible or reproduced by any person other than the voter."

In response, the Kari Lake War Room said, "Adrian Fontes wants Kris Mayes to investigate & potentially imprison @KariLake for the ‘crime’ of … sharing signature verification evidence that was presented before the @AZSenateGOP & is currently in her lawsuit. Welcome to the Banana Republic of Arizona."

Fontes, during an appearance on the leftist MSNBC, said he was not going "to tolerate this nonsense under any circumstances."

Another legal challenge brought by Lake is scheduled to be heard this week following an expedited briefing scheduled was approved by the Court of Appeals.

Lake also has argued that widespread problems with vote counting procedures in Maricopa County on election day "impacted" her chance of victory.

The Epoch Times reported she recently confirmed, "We’re going to move it all the way to the Supreme Court. It’s going there anyways, we’d love to see it just go there rather than have to go to the appellate court. Whatever happens, either side will move it up to the Supreme Court."

Alexander warned that, "Distrust in the justice system over its refusal to stop voter disenfranchisement is spiraling" following the Arizona's judge claim that Lake's lawsuit should be dismissed.

Alexander pointed out the situation: "The Republican Party has a 4% voter registration over Democrats in both Maricopa County and statewide. Despite this, 14% of voters supposedly flipped to oppose Arizona's top Trump candidates."

She noted, "Lake's team discovered that over 298,942 ballots delivered to third-party signature verification service Runbeck Election Services on Election Day had no chain of custody and provided this evidence to Thompson. A Runbeck employee stated there were at least 9,530 duplicate ballots printed and issued with no chain of custody. And two days after the election, 25,000 more ballots were found that lacked a chain of custody, totaling over 333,472 ballots. Under Arizona law here and here, every one of those constitutes a class 2 misdemeanor."

