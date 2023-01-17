Kerry in Davos: Climate change requires 'money, money, money, money, money'

Joe Biden's climate-change czar, the mega-wealthy John Kerry, has told the world's wealthiest individuals that his climate-change agenda requires "money, money, money, money, money, money, money."

A report in the Gateway Pundit said the failed presidential candidate traveled to the summit in Davos this week to share "what he really wants."

His assignment by Biden is to address the so-called climate change, which used to be global cooling a few decades back. Then it was global warming until the warming stopped.

Now it's just climate change, with the oft-repeated threats that coastal cities will become submerged, entire nations will be deserts, food production will fail and there will be catastrophic collapses of society all around the globe.

Some of these disasters were to have happened years ago, according to the forecasters at the time.

The Gateway Pundit noted that while Kerry "claims" to be behind efforts to cut carbon emissions, what he really is after might be something else.

"He shared what he really wants. It’s not climate control, it’s money. Lots and lots of money," the report said.

According to WTRF, Kerry said although estimates are that from $7.5 billion to $12.5 billion in global philanthropy is aimed at "climate action," he wants much, much more.

He said, "Well, the lesson I’ve learned in the last year — I learned it as secretary of state and it has since been reinforced in spades, is money, money, money, money, money, money, money."

It's the World Economic Forum that is meeting in Davos, a conference that yearly is attended by some of the wealthiest in the world.

Elon Musk, not attending, took the opportunity to skewer the agenda at the meetings.

Citing a call from Klaus Schwab, at the meeting, to "Master the Future," he said that doesn't appear to be intimidating, at all.

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄 How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

"'Master the Future' doesn’t sound ominous at all," he said.

Fox News also reported that Kerry praised those attending for trying to "save the planet."

"When you start to think about it, it's pretty extraordinary that we — select group of human beings because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives — are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. I mean, it's so almost extraterrestrial to think about ‘saving the planet,'" he claimed.

Most of the attendees at the climate summit traveled there in private jets. Kerry, in fact, as been known to take private jet flights around the globe in order to accept "climate" awards.

Part of Joe Biden's agenda in the White House so far has been to wage a war on fossil fuels, and push green energy projects that have proven themselves unable to supply America's energy needs.

The result has been a surge in energy and fuel prices while Biden has been in office, with gasoline for cars peaking at more than $6 a gallon in several locations. After a lull in the increases last year, the costs for consumers again are on the rise.

One group on board with the climate agenda, however, was the Chinese Communist Party.

Breitbart reported propagandists from the CCP this week rushed to embrace the spirit of Davos.

The report explained, "According to the country that unleashed the Wuhan coronavirus upon the world, lied relentlessly about the disease, and acted ruthlessly against anyone who questioned Beijing’s fictions, China embraces the same spirit of global cooperation as the WEF."

