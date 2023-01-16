Largest teachers union creates 'race-based trauma' training course for teachers

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The nation’s largest teachers union is hosting a “race-based trauma” professional development course for educators, according to the union website.

The National Education Association (NEA) opened registration Sunday for its online “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course” which trains educators to recognize the causes and effects racial trauma, according to the union website. Educators will learn how to address “race-based trauma” and how to turn their classrooms into “healing-centered environments.”

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

“Our students are shouldering the accumulation of inherited racial trauma―such as implicit bias or racism―and can affect young people’s ability to learn, make responsible decisions or maintain healthy relationships,” the course description read. “It is imperative to recognize the effects of racial trauma in order to restore equity and well-being.”

The six week long online course begins Feb. 6 and can account for “15-hours of professional development” training, the course website stated. Educators will participate in reflecting and learning workshops as well as “independent online work.”

In addition to its professional development courses, the NEA offers educators a toolkit on “racial justice in education” to aid teachers in ending “the systemic patterns of racial inequity and injustice” within the classroom, according to the union website. Educators have access to the “implicit bias, microaggressions, and stereotypes resources” toolkit to teach how to sharpen “racial analysis.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are leftists making any racial divisions in America worse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The NEA has pushed other race-based initiatives in the classroom; on their suggested summer reading list, the NEA promoted the book “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, a story about two girls on the cheerleading squad who take a knee for the national anthem after being inspired by a football star protesting in the media. The union also suggested “Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood,” which features stories from “Black male and non-binary authors” on the “power of joy and the wonders of Black boyhood.”

The NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!