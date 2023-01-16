A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Largest teachers union creates 'race-based trauma' training course for teachers

'Can affect young people's ability to learn, make responsible decisions or maintain healthy relationships'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2023 at 11:39am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The nation’s largest teachers union is hosting a “race-based trauma” professional development course for educators, according to the union website.

The National Education Association (NEA) opened registration Sunday for its online “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course” which trains educators to recognize the causes and effects racial trauma, according to the union website. Educators will learn how to address “race-based trauma” and how to turn their classrooms into “healing-centered environments.”

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

“Our students are shouldering the accumulation of inherited racial trauma―such as implicit bias or racism―and can affect young people’s ability to learn, make responsible decisions or maintain healthy relationships,” the course description read. “It is imperative to recognize the effects of racial trauma in order to restore equity and well-being.”

The six week long online course begins Feb. 6 and can account for “15-hours of professional development” training, the course website stated. Educators will participate in reflecting and learning workshops as well as “independent online work.”

In addition to its professional development courses, the NEA offers educators a toolkit on “racial justice in education” to aid teachers in ending “the systemic patterns of racial inequity and injustice” within the classroom, according to the union website. Educators have access to the “implicit bias, microaggressions, and stereotypes resources” toolkit to teach how to sharpen “racial analysis.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are leftists making any racial divisions in America worse?

The NEA has pushed other race-based initiatives in the classroom; on their suggested summer reading list, the NEA promoted the book “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, a story about two girls on the cheerleading squad who take a knee for the national anthem after being inspired by a football star protesting in the media. The union also suggestedBlack Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood,” which features stories from “Black male and non-binary authors” on the “power of joy and the wonders of Black boyhood.”

The NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Are Americans racing to buy electric vehicles? Results are now in
Largest teachers union creates 'race-based trauma' training course for teachers
'Dishonoring of the memory': Republicans get told not to quote MLK
Republican lawmakers crack down on tenure, but conservative profs warn their plan may backfire
Oh, hell: Young people turning to Satanism instead of Christianity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×