(FOX NEWS) -- Cindy Williams, who starred in "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 75 following a brief illness, according to her family.

Williams portrayed Shirley alongside Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom.

The star's children, Zak and Emily Hudson, shared a statement following her death.

