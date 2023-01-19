Leading journalist warns of media's 'Armageddon' if Biden scandal expands

Armageddon, Britannica explains, is considered the location where the "kings of the earth under demonic leadership" will wage war on the forces of God "at the end of history."

Not exactly considered a picnic on the beach.

But that's what Brent Bozell, the chief of the Media Research Center and a commentator on all matters media for years, sees for the American industry if further scandals are uncovered involving Joe Biden.

At the NewsBusters site, a part of MRC, a report explained Bozell was being interviewed by Stuart Varney on Fox Business.

Varney raised the question, based on a conflict-ridden press briefing at the White House, whether the media, which has been cheerleading for Biden for years already, has "finally turned against" him.

"Bozell replied with his six stages and, in the first two, he noted it was playing defense for Biden against Republicans," the report said. "Stage one, when the story first came out, they were dismissive. … The second stage was they turned this and they complained about Republicans. Don Lemon was doing nothing but attacking about — attacking the Republicans for this."

Then, he said, stage three had the media "turning reluctantly against Biden after the first — after the second group of — of — of boxes were found."

Under the next stage, the "liberal media" was becoming "skeptical of Biden."

That was when Merrick Garland announced a special counsel.

Bozell explained, "Stage five is interesting — this is where there are right now. They've grown frustrated with the White House. They know the White House is stonewalling. They know the White House is not forthcoming. Stage six is what's going to happen next."

That, he said, goes one of two ways.

"If the Republicans or if the government come up — don't come up with something, this story is going to die. It's going to flatline. If the Republicans come up with another step, another misdoing by this — this administration, the walls are going to cave in on it. The media are — it's going to be Armageddon time where the media are concerned. They're just not going to put up with this."

