At least 5 dead in Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Suspect killed by police

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:21pm
(FOX NEWS) – A shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday evening has left at least five people dead and several wounded, including at least one child. 

The suspect who started shooting when he entered the synagogue was killed by police, Israeli police said. Police are searching for any other suspects.

A 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are in critical condition, a 20-year-old man is in serious condition, a 14-year-old boy is in moderate to severe condition and a 60-year-old woman is in moderate condition, the MDA, Israel’s emergency medical service, said.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







