'The light slowly began to get bigger': 'Friends' star's powerful, healing encounter with God

'What was happening? And why was I starting to feel better?'

Published January 4, 2023 at 5:26pm
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:26pm
'Friends' cast (Courtesy NBC)

'Friends' cast (Courtesy NBC)

(CBN NEWS) -- "Friends" star Matthew Perry shocked the world recently when he opened up about his years-long battle with heavy drugs and alcohol, but now new details about his road to recovery reveal that it was a heartfelt prayer to God that played a key role in finally freeing him from his addictions.

Perry is famously known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show. Bing was sarcastic, charming, and always up for a good time, and while Perry was able to deliver on-camera, behind the scenes he lived a torturous battle of heavy addiction.

"By the time I was 18, I was drinking every day. At that time I was drinking out with friends, a lot, and then at 1:45 I would say 'I'm going to go home' and I would race across town to a liquor store, buy a bottle of vodka, and drink as much as I had with the other guys that night," he told Diane Sawyer in a Nightline interview.

