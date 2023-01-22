'Like Christmas morning': Autistic man wins big on 'Price Is Right' by tapping into his past

Ben Hartranft didn’t think life could get any better than being a contestant on “The Price is Right.”

But the Pennsylvania man with autism found out that it could as he not only appeared on the game show, but walked away with $16,000.

"When they called my name on the @PriceIsRight it felt like Christmas morning," he posted on Twitter.

The show was part of his routine with his father, Hartranft said, according to the Lansdale Reporter.

“My dad loves the show. We watch it every day during lunchtime,” the 24-year-old said.

This year, he used the one trip his company gives him to fly to Los Angeles in hopes of being picked to appear.

"I had my fingers crossed thinking, 'Oh gosh I hope they pick me.' And it worked out- it worked out," he said, according to WFMZ-TV, adding that, "They called my name down and I just got so excited, I jumped up and down.”

“I’m so sorry. I have autism, I get excited,” the contestant told host Drew Carey.

The stars lined up for him when he was given a chance to play the game "It's in the Bag” in which contestants guess the prices of various items.

“I knew my grocery items because I used to work at Giant food stores,” he said, according to the Reporter.

"If it wasn't for me learning my groceries or math, I wouldn't have won,” he told WFMZ.

His family felt the thrill of his victory, one of many for a man diagnosed with autism as a 2-year-old.

"I like to push Ben because I know he can accomplish so much. I couldn't have been prouder of my brother for sure," Dan Hartranft, Ben’s brother, said.

Ben Hartranft has tried to shed light on autism.

"Having autism is not a bad thing, it does not categorize who we are. Everyone is unique and special," Hartranft said.

Hartanft said the hardest part of his victory: keeping the October taping a secret until the show aired last week.

"It was very hard. I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't,” he said, according to CBS.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.