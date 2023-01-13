A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

Suffered from full cardiac arrest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Lisa Marie Presley (video screenshot)

Lisa Marie Presley (video screenshot)

(MSN) – Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla Presley said. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley is a resident at that address.

TRENDING: 'I hate wearing a strap-on': Principal defends profane 'sex advice' book

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
The 'Hillsdale of the South'?
The sterility epidemic
Co-host on 'The View' asks if GOP planted classified docs in Biden's garage
Absurd scenes as police clash with climate protesters barricaded in abandoned German village
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×