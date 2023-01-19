'Living medicine' may be the cure for drug-resistant infections

(STUDY FINDS) – “Living medicine” may help doctors tackle drug-resistant lung infections. A team in Spain says the breakthrough offers a new strategy to combat the leading cause of death in hospitals.

In experiments, the new treatment worked on mice infected with pneumonia. Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are one of the biggest threats facing mankind, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The “living” medication uses a modified version of the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Scientists removed its ability to cause disease and repurposed the germ to attack drug-resistant infections instead. The modified bacterium works in combination with low doses of antibiotics that would otherwise not work on their own. The treatment doubled survival rates in the lab rodents. Additionally, a single, high dose showed no signs of toxicity.

TRENDING: When pro-abortion doublespeak puts Orwell to shame

Read the full story ›