'Living medicine' may be the cure for drug-resistant infections

Removed germ's ability to cause diseases

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 6:15pm
(STUDY FINDS) – “Living medicine” may help doctors tackle drug-resistant lung infections. A team in Spain says the breakthrough offers a new strategy to combat the leading cause of death in hospitals.

In experiments, the new treatment worked on mice infected with pneumonia. Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are one of the biggest threats facing mankind, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The “living” medication uses a modified version of the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Scientists removed its ability to cause disease and repurposed the germ to attack drug-resistant infections instead. The modified bacterium works in combination with low doses of antibiotics that would otherwise not work on their own. The treatment doubled survival rates in the lab rodents. Additionally, a single, high dose showed no signs of toxicity.

