How loss of virtue leads to loss of liberty

What is "hate speech"?

It seems no one can agree.

Many Americans seemingly are content to debate over proverbial "how many angels can dance on the head of pin" questions, while our country is being destroyed. Our core freedom – the freedom to speak, write and think freely – is disappearing.

When debates are artificially shut down by Supreme Court decisions, like Roe v. Wade did for decades, it can complicate matters and further narrow the parameters.

The political left, which lives in a virtual debating society, seems obsessed with ending freedom of speech by deeming all contrary opinions "hate speech."

TRENDING: The legislative game politicians play

It was way back in 1982 that student protests temporarily silenced Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick at the University of California, Berkeley, and Smith College – so much so that her safety could not be guaranteed for a commencement address. She would thus be canceled.

But protests can be messy, so, with the arrival of Big Tech, the cancelers finally had a "solution," with the addition of the Deep State and the hiring of hundreds of former FBI and CIA agents that would make life easier – by covertly eliminating the First Amendment.

Clearly, this was a victory for the Left. America would never be the same again.

Those ironically claiming to oppose "hate speech" have virtually won the day.

"If you think that Americans have the right to decide who crosses their borders, you are engaged in hate speech," writes Heather Mac Donald. "If you think that doctors should be selected based on their scientific knowledge, not based on their race, you are engaged in hate speech. If you think that sex differences are written into our chromosomes and cannot be changed by fiat or by castration, you are engaged in hate speech."

"Book sellers are disappearing books, payment services are blocking donations to disfavored commentators, because those books and those commentators allegedly harm vulnerable victim groups," adds Mac Donald. "And so today the elites themselves are waging war on meritocratic standards, on our civilizational inheritance."

So, how can we restore our freedoms?

Maybe what we have to do is to take a cue from our revolutionary heritage of the First Amendment.

At least it's worth a try.

Americans did not lose their freedoms overnight. And we as Americans will not regain our freedoms overnight.

Slowly but steadily over the last 200 years, Americans have compromised the principles set forth by the founders in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Over and over again in the Bible we see what happens when the people "do what is right in their own eyes," forgetting the only rules that really mean anything – those given to us by God.

We can forget all that. We can disregard it. We can chalk it all up to legend, myth and superstition. But we do it at our risk – our own peril.

Here's what one of our founding fathers said. His name was Samuel Adams:

"A general Dissolution of Principles and Manners will more surely overthrow the Liberties of America than the whole force of the Common Enemy. While the People are virtuous they cannot be subdued; but when once they lose the Virtue they will be ready to surrender their Liberties to the first external or internal invader. … If Virtue and Knowledge are diffused among the People, they will never be enslaved. This will be their great Security."

Got it?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!