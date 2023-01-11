A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Louis Vuitton slammed by U.S. Jewish leader for hiring 'antisemitic' supermodel

'It is imperative that influential people be held to account for their deeds and words'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)

(Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)

(YNET NEWS) -- A prominent Jewish American leader slammed French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton for hiring model Bella Hadid in their new campaign.

Hadid who expressed anti-Israel views on her social media accounts, some have interpreted as antisemitic, was expected to become the face of a new collaboration of the brand with notable Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“It is imperative that influential people be held to account for their deeds and words,” Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told German publication the Algemeiner.

TRENDING: 'Students can't even express an opinion': Major university sued for killing free speech

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Louis Vuitton slammed by U.S. Jewish leader for hiring 'antisemitic' supermodel
Group targeting Musk's Twitter for 'climate misinformation' tied to Fusion GPS, disinformation campaign
Biden aides find SECOND batch of classified documents at new location
Dow closes 260 higher, Nasdaq notches 4th day of gains ahead of key inflation report
'Liberate the mind': DeSantis flipping Florida college to conservative
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×