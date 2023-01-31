Major airlines ditching gendered uniforms to be more 'inclusive'

(FOX NEWS) -- Many major airlines have begun altering their uniform policies for pilots and flight attendants, with many now allowing employees to choose between women's or men's uniforms regardless of their biological gender.

JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Canada’s WestJet, Iceland’s Play Airlines, British Airways and Delta have all made changes to their dress code policies in recent years.

JetBlue was among the first to make its uniform, hair and makeup policy gender-inclusive, according to a statement made by the airline in 2021.

