Major airlines ditching gendered uniforms to be more 'inclusive'

'When our crewmembers are empowered to be their authentic selves at work, the benefits are clear'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:56pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Many major airlines have begun altering their uniform policies for pilots and flight attendants, with many now allowing employees to choose between women's or men's uniforms regardless of their biological gender.

JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Canada’s WestJet, Iceland’s Play Airlines, British Airways and Delta have all made changes to their dress code policies in recent years.

JetBlue was among the first to make its uniform, hair and makeup policy gender-inclusive, according to a statement made by the airline in 2021.

