A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith HealthMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major city aims to give 10,000 free abortions a year through new program

'Abortion is health care. And health care is a human right'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City began offering free chemical abortions through a Bronx clinic Wednesday as part of a new program, which is slated to expand to several other boroughs this year, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Congressman zeroes in on Chinese Communists influencing Biden

The city already offers abortion pills at some hospitals, but will be expanding the program to clinics in the Bronx, Queens, Harlem and Brooklyn in the coming year, according to Adams. The program will aim to provide 10,000 free abortions by pill each year, according to CNN.

“If men could get pregnant, we wouldn’t see Congress trying to pass laws restricting abortion. Abortion is health care. And health care is a human right in New York City,” Adams wrote.

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration relaxed regulations on abortion pills, first by allowing mail-order pharmacies to dispense the pills in 2021 when the agency dropped the requirement that doctors dispense the pills to women directly, then by allowing most pharmacies to begin dispensing abortion pills following a simple application process beginning in early January. The Department of Justice also recently determined that it would allow the U.S. Postal Service to continue shipping abortion pills, including within jurisdictions that restrict abortions.

Pro-life advocates have warned that easier access to abortion pills without medical supervision can endanger women, as women who miscalculate gestational age and undergo chemical abortions later in their pregnancy are at a higher risk of requiring surgery or developing an infection, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute. The abortion pill also does not treat ectopic pregnancies and women with undiagnosed ectopic pregnancies may not seek treatment in time, potentially risking hemorrhaging and death.

Should NYC be giving free abortions?

Adams did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden admin announces 15-year green economics plan
DeSantis administration demands data on university-sponsored sex changes
Pope warns followers of Jesus not to convert nonbelievers
Abortion as birth control: 42% of women had 1, 10% had 2, 8% had 3 abortions
Gen Z, Millennials become more pro-life after learning about abortion law
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×