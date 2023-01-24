Major U.S. manufacturer lays off thousands, slashes sales expectations

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

Major U.S. manufacturing firm 3M, the maker of Scotch tape among other popular office and industrial items, is cutting roughly 2,500 jobs worldwide in anticipation of economic struggles ahead, the company reported Tuesday.

Growth in organic sales — which discounts the impact of currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures — significantly undercut expectations at just 0.4% compared to the expected growth target between 1% to 3%, according to a 3M press release. The company noted that demand in “consumer-facing markets” had slumped in December, and that ongoing COVID-19 “disruptions” hurt the company in Chinese markets, prompting sales to slump 6% year-over-year to $8.1 billion.

TRENDING: LISTEN: Dolly Parton releases catchy new song of God saying 'Don't make me have to come down there'

“We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023,” said chief executive officer Mike Roman in 3M’s press release. Cutting jobs was “a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The company posted a profit of $541 million, for $0.98 per share, compared to a profit of $1.34 billion the same time last year, for $2.31 per share, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company expects sales to slide an additional 2% to 6% in 2023.

The manufacturing industry struggled particularly hard in December, sliding at the fastest rate since the pandemic, according to the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Manufacturers have seen declining demand for new orders, prompting hiring to slow to a crawl in December, as companies slowed productivity as they cleared their backlogs of orders.

Do you blame Biden's policies for 3M's downturn? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

3M did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!