Major U.S. manufacturer lays off thousands, slashes sales expectations

'We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:58am
Air Force Senior Airman David Ray, a metals technician assigned to the the 302 Maintenance Squadron, secures a shelf to an aircraft wash equipment rack at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 7, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips)

(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips)

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation

Major U.S. manufacturing firm 3M, the maker of Scotch tape among other popular office and industrial items, is cutting roughly 2,500 jobs worldwide in anticipation of economic struggles ahead, the company reported Tuesday.

Growth in organic sales — which discounts the impact of currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures — significantly undercut expectations at just 0.4% compared to the expected growth target between 1% to 3%, according to a 3M press release. The company noted that demand in “consumer-facing markets” had slumped in December, and that ongoing COVID-19 “disruptions” hurt the company in Chinese markets, prompting sales to slump 6% year-over-year to $8.1 billion.

“We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023,” said chief executive officer Mike Roman in 3M’s press release. Cutting jobs was “a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes.”

The company posted a profit of $541 million, for $0.98 per share, compared to a profit of $1.34 billion the same time last year, for $2.31 per share, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company expects sales to slide an additional 2% to 6% in 2023.

The manufacturing industry struggled particularly hard in December, sliding at the fastest rate since the pandemic, according to the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Manufacturers have seen declining demand for new orders, prompting hiring to slow to a crawl in December, as companies slowed productivity as they cleared their backlogs of orders.

3M did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
