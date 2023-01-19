Majority of voters want Congress to stop the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

The majority of likely general election voters approve Congress taking action to prevent the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, according to a newly released Convention of States Action / Trafalgar poll.

The House Republicans passed the The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act on Jan. 9 partly in effort to stop funding for hiring almost 87,000 new IRS agents through a Democrat-led 2022 spending bill. Poll respondents, sampled between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12, expressed support for Congress preventing the hirings by a roughly 60.1% to 28% margin.

TRENDING: When pro-abortion doublespeak puts Orwell to shame

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, allocated close to $80 billion in new funding to the IRS through 2031, allowing the agency to hire more than 86,000 estimated full-time employees across that period, based on a May 2021 Treasury Department publication.

Just over 51% of Democratic voters surveyed opposed House action against the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents, while about 88.4% of Republicans and 61.4% of independents were in favor.

“This data shows the public–regardless of party–is overwhelmingly supportive of the measure forwarded by the House of Representatives to get this reversed,” Convention of States President Mark Meckler said.

Should the IRS hire 87,000 new agents? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

The GOP has heavily criticized the hiring of the agents, while Republican Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter has introduced a bill to abolish the IRS and establish a national sales tax instead. The newly-approved Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government could investigate the agency, according to Politico.

The poll had 1,079 respondents with a 2.9% margin of error.