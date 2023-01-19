A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man allegedly driving stolen tractor in wild 'low-speed' police chase

Blows through red light, smashes into several cars

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:20pm
Man driving stolen tractor leads police in wild 'low-speed' chase (video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) – A North Carolina man who is supposedly "very familiar" to law enforcement reportedly led officers on a "low-speed pursuit" for an hour on a John Deere tractor he had stolen.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, police in Boone, North Carolina, near the state's northwestern border with Tennessee, received a call that a man driving a tractor had struck several cars and had attempted to hit pedestrians. When police located the tractor in the parking lot of the Three Forks Baptist Church, they immediately recognized the driver as 43-year-old Ronnie K. Hicks, "a person who we are very familiar with," a Boone PD report said.

While in the church parking lot, Hicks had supposedly struck "several vehicles" before pushing a dumpster into the church building itself. He then ignored police commands to stop and instead hit the open road, often driving erratically, and topping out at about 20 mph, reports say. A line of police cars followed behind him, engaging in what officers called "a low-speed pursuit."

WND News Services
