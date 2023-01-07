A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man climbs tree to escape charging moose

'I took that opportunity to scream like a little girl'

WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:31am
(UPI) – An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.

David Meredith said he was walking in his Anders on the Lake neighborhood in Red Deer when he noticed a moose nearby.

"He ended up doing a bluff charge," Meredith told CTV News. "So I took that opportunity to scream like a little girl and run up that tree."

WND News Services
