Man seeks assisted suicide over gender transition regret

A self-described Canadian biological male and post-op transsexual is requesting Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) after regretting the decision for gender transition.

The Western Standard, which is based in Canada, first reported on the story. Known on Twitter as “Duchess Lois,” he wrote that he was seeking MAiD because his gender transition is not reversible.

“I’m accessing M.A.I.D as a sterilized first nations person of treaty 6, who is also a post-op transsexual woman of 14 years,” he wrote. “I qualify for it as someone who is sterilized and who has undergone vaginoplasty. Two things that cannot be reversed or relieved.”

Various past tweets have revealed his deep regret about the gender transition experience. “If I could turn back time and do my transition all over again with the knowledge that I have today, would I?” he wrote. “That would be something. I wouldn’t have allowed the system to rush me into a surgery that I wasn’t yet ready for. One that resulted in my sterilization.”

"When the process did not go well, the doctors meant to help him did not seem to care. The last couple of years were very intense medically for me. When I experienced depth loss in June 2021, I had to add a second dilation to my weekly routine to help myself. The doctor wasn’t concerned as she put it, ‘we as females experience vaginal atrophy,'” he explained, adding, “2022 came! I was referred to the Lois Hole Hospital for Women (about my hole). It was a phone consultation, nothing more!! I was relabelled [sic] from homosexual to asexual by that doctor?! Then came June 2022. I experienced a rare event of a confusional [sic] migraine that lasted 22 days and during that time I had forgot which genitalia I had and it caused so much stress and I was in and out of the hospital and I tried to raise this concern with several doctors… It was brushed off! I was so confused as to why I didn’t have a penis anymore!! That was the tipping point for me. It’s what changed my life and mind that I can no longer trust this medical system that is captured by gender identity ideologies. It has killed the Indian.”

Since then, Lois has been told that he does, in fact, qualify for MAiD.

“I talked to my doctor, and I qualify. She is referring me to the m.a.i.d team. We talked about my concerns as someone with vaginoplasty and long-term maintenance. I do not want to get old in this body,” he said. “We also talked about my previous regrets of having surgery so young. And the cultural impacts of me being who I am as a first nations person. I told her I became a statistic.”

Others in Canada have felt forced to seek assisted suicide or euthanasia when they have not received proper medical care. Jennyfer Hatch, the woman at the center of a pro-euthanasia ad, had Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and had previously spoken about her struggle to get medical care. Hatch explained that she didn’t want to die, but it was easier and cheaper to obtain MAiD than to get quality health care.

Others have sought MAiD due to poverty and disabilities, and have been pressured into MAiD, even though what they were seeking was treatment, not death.

And now, it seems that Canada may eventually have another avoidable death on their hands, due to medical neglect — not terminal illness.

