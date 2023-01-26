Man steals giant gorilla statue from antique store

THEY WALK AMONG US

(FOX BALTIMORE) – Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man stealing a gorilla statue from a Montgomery County antique store.

The theft happened around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington, police said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Video shows the man arriving at the store driving an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71. He cut the cable that secured the statue to the store, loaded it into his truck bed and left.

TRENDING: Damar Hamlin goes to a game – is everything fine now?

Read the full story ›