DiversionsTHEY WALK AMONG US
Man steals giant gorilla statue from antique store

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:15pm
Man steals giant gorilla statue from antique store (video screenshot)

(FOX BALTIMORE) – Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man stealing a gorilla statue from a Montgomery County antique store.

The theft happened around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington, police said.

Video shows the man arriving at the store driving an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71. He cut the cable that secured the statue to the store, loaded it into his truck bed and left.

WND News Services
