How many rests are alluded to by the Holy Spirit?

Elizabeth Farah discusses what the book of Hebrews has to say about the Sabbath

Elizabeth Farah By Elizabeth Farah
Published January 28, 2023 at 2:31pm
Editor’s note: Following is a live video presented by Elizabeth Farah, co-founder and chief operating officer of WND and wife of CEO and co-founder Joseph Farah. Subscribe to Elizabeth Farah’s YouTube channel as well as to Keeping the Christian Sabbath.

The book of Hebrews has much to say about the Sabbath, but chapter 4 is the go-to source. To understand this "go-to" for anti-Sabbath teachers, watch the video below. Elizabeth Farah's goal is to lovingly persuade those who are diligently searching for truth, and to edify and "arm" those who are defending the faith once delivered.

Click on the image below to go to the LIVE video:

Submit a Correction





Elizabeth Farah
Elizabeth Farah is co-founder and chief operating officer of WND.







