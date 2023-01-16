A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Marie Osmond refuses to give kids any inheritance money for reason you may love

It breeds 'laziness and entitlement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2023 at 3:44pm
Donny and Marie Osmond appearing at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas (Photo by Lyric1228 courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

(FOX NEWS) -- Singer and actress Marie Osmond defended her decision to not leave her children an inheritance, saying that just "handing" money to people "breed[s ] laziness and entitlement."

The "Donny & Marie" star, 63, has eight children and 8 grandchildren. Osmond blasted the idea of inheritances, saying she pushes her kids to work hard to become successful on their own merits.

"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money," she told US Weekly.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







