Marie Osmond refuses to give kids any inheritance money for reason you may love

(FOX NEWS) -- Singer and actress Marie Osmond defended her decision to not leave her children an inheritance, saying that just "handing" money to people "breed[s ] laziness and entitlement."

The "Donny & Marie" star, 63, has eight children and 8 grandchildren. Osmond blasted the idea of inheritances, saying she pushes her kids to work hard to become successful on their own merits.

"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money," she told US Weekly.

