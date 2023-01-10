Mark my words: McCarthy will NOT keep his promises

If a spiteful, power-hungry, backstabbing, wolfish politician masquerading as a conservative, who is unconcerned with the socio-civil zeitgeist of the American people, a politician with an uninterrupted record of betrayal of We the People, tells us he's going to shaft us, why on earth would we not believe him?

Frankie Stockes, in a Jan. 4, 2023, article titled McCarthy Threatens 'Endless War' Against Conservatives Over Speakership Failure," wrote: "GOP establishment leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening an 'endless war' with conservatives over his failure to be elected speaker of the House, as he begins negotiations with Democrats in a desperate effort to win the gavel while keeping Nancy Pelosi's left-wing House Rules intact. … Reportedly, and according to rumors swirling around Capitol Hill, McCarthy and the GOP establishment are preparing to negotiate a deal with Democrats to make McCarthy or a 'consensus candidate' the next speaker of the House."

McCarthy and the GOP establishment were willing to sell their souls to the devil (spelled d-e-m-o-c-r-a-t-s) to obtain the speakership, which they will use to royally betray We the People. The worst part of this plan to betray us is that they're no longer hiding their ophidian characteristics.

This is one more example of the Bush/Rove era Republicans proving themselves to be country club Mohocks. They are modeling their aristocratic-ruffian ancestral Mohockian counterparts who attacked people on the streets of London in the dead of night at the turn of the 18th century.

In my recent Video Rant, "Amerika's Rogue Government," and a recent syndicated op-ed titled "No Return From Mistake Americans Are Being Urged To Make," I sounded the alarm ahead of this most recent treachery.

TRENDING: What if God is doing 1 thing but expects 2 separate outcomes?

Ultimately, McCarthy secured the position of speaker by, as Bryan Chai writing for The Western Journal reported in his Jan. 7 article, "[offering] a number of concessions to the hard-line conservatives who were refusing to give him the necessary number of votes to be elected speaker."

Nothing persuades me that any concessions McCarthy made in order to win the speakership were hollow promises he and his cronies have no intentions of keeping. Why else would his cronies be up in arms about the alleged concession with the harshest consequences?

The concession I reference dictates: "Any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker's chair – this is significant because it will make it much easier than it is currently to trigger what is effectively a no confidence vote in the speaker. Conservatives pushed hard for this, while moderates are worried it weakens McCarthy's hand," CNN stated.

Why would that matter if McCarthy is as well-intentioned as he wants you to believe? I say "you," because I don't believe him. I'm convinced he's lying, and history is on my side.

The fact that McCarthy was threatening conservatives at the same time he was making deals with Democrats that would keep in place the rules Pelosi used to oppress We the People tells me all I need to know.

In early 2010, I was still chairman of the oldest conservative black think tank in America when a friend and colleague phoned to caution me that I should stop berating the Republicans. I was warned to give them a chance to prove themselves. I was told if I did not stop going after them, I would essentially be marginalized. Suffice it to say those words fell on deaf ears as I explained I had no intentions of not attacking Republicans for their infidelity.

I resigned my position in late spring of 2010 and founded The Daily Rant in July of the same year.

The Republicans have been tireless in their efforts to undermine President Trump. The likes of Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and, yes, McCarthy have been nothing if not political assets to the Democrats.

We as a people do not need Republicans; the American people need to get right with God. The American people need to remember America was founded to be: "One nation under GOD, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have respect for our flag, Constitution and certainly not for God. So tell me again why we should honor them with our support when betraying We the People is sport to them?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!