Mask mandates returning? Biden's DOJ fighting to reimpose unpopular rule

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) continued its fight to implement a nationwide mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of transportation in federal court Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The DOJ asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a federal judge’s April 2021 decision striking down the mask mandate, according to Reuters. Biden declared that “the pandemic is over” Sept. 18, 2021, and all 50 states and most localities had dropped their own mask mandates by early 2022.

TRENDING: The recycling religion: A waste of time and money

District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida’s middle district, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, found the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacked statutory authority to issue the mandate in her April decision.

Only a week earlier, Biden had announced his latest extension of the temporary mask mandate initially implemented in January 2021, extending it into mid-May.

“The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal,” the DOJ said after the mask mandate was struck down. “The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should anyone be masking up at this point? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (21 Votes)

Reports of unruly airplane passengers surged during the pandemic, peaking at 6.4 per week in the final weeks of the mask mandate before plummeting to 2.2 per week or fewer for the remainder of 2021, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.

The DOJ and the White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!