Mastermind of 'Varsity Blues' college scandal learns fate

Rick Singer, the orchestrator of the 2019 “Varsity Blues” college admission scandal, was sentenced today in a Boston courthouse to 42 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney Massachusetts Office tweeted Wednesday.

Singer is the last person associated with the scheme to cheat the college admission process for children of prominent public figures by fabricating test scores and athletic achievements, the Associated Press reported. Singer collected more than $25 million from clients, paid more than $7 million in bribes and used more than $15 of client’s money for personal use.

Prosecutors originally asked Singer to be sentenced with six years in prison. His lawyer, on the other hand, fought for three months probation or six months behind bars. His charges included racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Singer pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal in 2019 but reportedly has remained free and cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to record meetings and phone calls with clients, according to the AP. More than 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, were charged for their role in fabricating college applications to give students an unfair advantage at top universities across the country.

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman and Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst were all convicted for working with Singer, the AP reported. Ernst was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for accepting bribes while sentences for parents ranged from probation to 15 months behind bars.

Singer expressed remorse for his actions in a letter to the judge, in which he described having a mentality that prioritized winning over morality, according to the AP.

“By ignoring what was morally, ethically, and legally right in favor of winning what I perceived was the college admissions ‘game,’ I have lost everything,” Singer reportedly wrote.

He claimed his “winning at all cost” attitude is a result of childhood trauma, the AP reported.

