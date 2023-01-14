McCarthy says yes to releasing J6 surveillance video

In his first press conference Thursday as the newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., said he is preparing to release the full 14,000 of Jan. 6 Capitol Police surveillance video that was withheld from the public by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

"I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that's written [from] a political basis," McCarthy said, referring to the final report issued by the Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee.

McCarthy slammed Pelosi's "politicization" of the congressional investigation, particularly her decision not to allow the then-minority Republican leaders to "pick and choose" whom they wanted to sit on the J6 committee.

The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6th. We have demanded to see all the footage. Transparency is coming. pic.twitter.com/C2jAo6yl0P — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 14, 2023

Conservatives in Congress and across the country applauded McCarthy for his decision to release the squelched video, which is expected to show a far more complex picture of the chaotic events of Jan. 6, 2021 than the Democrats' and Never Trumpers' simplistic "insurrection" narrative.

"Bravo, Speaker McCarthy!" said Rep. Matt Gaetz in an interview yesterday with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "The Speaker of the House is now fulfilling the commitment he made to us and he deserves a lot of credit for it," Gaetz said, to which Carlson replied, "Amen."

Gaetz tweeted the interview with the comment: "The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6th. We have demanded to see all the footage. Transparency is coming."

Gaetz, who was one of the most outspoken House Freedom Caucus fighting McCarthy's rise to speaker, led the effort release the hidden video footage through negotions with McCarthy. In a previous interview Wednesday he predicted confidently that McCarthy would release the tapes, as WND reported.

Carlson commended McCarthy for his decision on the J6 tapes and the "small group of Republican who pushed him in that direction."

"Evil thrives in secrecy," he said. "That used to be obvious to all Americans. We have a right to know. And moreover, transparency is the only solution. And it looks like we're going to get some."

Gaetz told Carlson: "Speaker McCarthy to his great credit understood this was important to a great many of us, and when we get this 14,000 out we're going to be able to see the extent to which the federal agents and assets that were present that day may or may not have increased the level of criminal acuity.

"We're going to be able to see their coordination with one another. And we're also going to be able to see if there's exculpatory evidence that would show that people [J6 rally attenders who went into the Capitol] never intended to violate a law even though they might have been technically out of compliance with whatever the standard was at the time based on the vice-president's [Pence's] movements that they probably weren't aware of anyway."

Asked by Carlson if he could think of a legitimate national security reason to withhold the surveillance video, Gaetz said, "Usually when the Department of Justice is standing in the way of disclosure, it is because they are trying to protect against embarrassment, not protect our safety."

Following is Speaker McCarthy's response to a reporter's question about whether he would heed the request of Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republicans to make available the full 14,000 hours of Capitol Police surveillance video:

"Yeah, I think the public should see what has happened on [Jan. 6]. I've watched what Nancy Pelosi did, where she politicized it, where for the first time in...history as a speaker not allowing the minority [party] to appoint [its members] to a committee [the Jan. 6 committee], to pick and choose. We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that's written for a political basis. And I think the answer [is] we're looking through that. I want to be very thoughtful about it but yes, I'm engaged to do that."

Gaetz's fellow House Freedom Caucus Member, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., tweeted: "Speaker McCarthy says he’ll be releasing ALL the footage from Jan. 6th. Considering all the public has seen are edited clips from a bunch of Democrats with an axe to grind, it sure will be nice to get some unbiased footage."

Speaker McCarthy says he’ll be releasing ALL the footage from Jan. 6th. Considering all the public has seen are edited clips from a bunch of Democrats with an axe to grind, it sure will be nice to get some unbiased footage. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 14, 2023

'Highly trained, violent instigators' were at J6 protest

In her Jan. 12 article, "What the Jan. 6 videos will show," conservative journalist Julie Kelly reported on compelling court testimony Wednesday in the case of J6 defendant Richard Barnett that confirms "agents provocateur" were "heavily involved in instigating the events of Jan. 6."

Kelly reports that Brad Geyer, Barnett's attorney, had this exchange with Captain Carneysha Mendoza, "a tactical commander for U.S. Capitol Police at the time" of the Jan. 6, 2021 protests, who "testified Wednesday how a group of agitators destroyed security barriers and lured people to Capitol grounds that afternoon":

Defense Counsel Brad Geyer: Isn’t it true that you had a lot of people, a large quantity of people walking down two streets that dead-ended at the Capitol? Mendoza: Yes, sir. Geyer: And would it be fair to say that at least at some of the leading edges of that crowd, they contained bad people or provocateurs; is that fair? Mendoza: It’s fair. Geyer: Dangerous people? Mendoza: Yes. Geyer: Violent people? Mendoza: Yes. Geyer: Highly trained violent people? Mendoza: Yes. Geyer: Highly trained violent people who work and coordinate together? Mendoza: Yes

Notes Kelly: "It was a stunning admission, representing the first time a top law enforcement official stated under oath (to my knowledge) that a coordinated, experienced group of agitators engaged in much of the mischief early that day."

Under further questioning, she reports, "Mendoza acknowledged those same individuals 'pushed through barriers, removed barriers, threw barriers over the side, removed fencing, and eased the flow of people into places where they shouldn’t be,' just as the joint session of Congress was convening to debate the results of the controversial 2020 presidential election.

"Hiding the pivotal role of still unidentified — and uncharged — agitators on Jan. 6 is just one reason why the government has successfully sought to conceal thousands of hours of footage captured by the Capitol police’s security system before, during, and after the protest," Kelly writes.

The House Freedom Caucus will surely be at the forefront of exposing federal agent and left-wing involvement in the Jan. 6 melee, which Gaetz is already calling a potential "fedsurrection."

