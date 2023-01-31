Media damage by reporting on Russiagate lies remains, '3 years on'

The Trump-Russia collusion story was a big deal for a long time in America's news.

There were claims that the then-presidential candidate's campaign was working with Russia against Hillary Clinton, now known to be a two-time loser in the presidential sweepstakes.

But he called it a "witch hunt" and the facts as they eventually emerged were that it was Clinton, and other Democrats along with the leftists in the FBI, who actually colluded with Russian sources to fabricate the claims that were made in the now-debunked "Steele Dossier."

There even were false statement submitted to a Washington court to obtain permission to spy on Trump's campaign – statements coming from a bureau that included veteran FBI agents who discussed with each other how they would not allow Trump to be president.

TRENDING: Grandmother 'panicking' after hospital puts 'Do Not Resuscitate' on her

Awards were handed out for the reporting that proved to be based on lies.

But a new report from Just the News now is citing a series of articles in the Columbia Journalism Review that warns those doing that reporting, including the New York Times, damaged their credibility.

And that "persists, three years on," according to investigative reporter Jeff Gerth.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Can major media ever redeem themselves after sticking by their Trump-Russia lies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

"Mainstream media's partisan and sloppy handling of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative has irreversibly damaged its credibility with the American public, according to an explosive, four-part report by investigative journalist Jeff Gerth released Monday by the Columbia Journalism Review, "Just the News explains.

He names publications that "dropped the ball," the report documents. And he discusses when Dean Baquet, then executive editor of the Times, and his readers realized special counsel Robert Mueller was "not going to" seek Trump's removal from office.

Mueller's investigation, of course, came up with no evidence to support the Democrats' agenda against Trump.

Gerth also wrote how the "debunked" Steele Dossier was published, even that there wasn't evidence to support it.

"Despite Gerth's revelations and the withering quotes he collected from prominent media figures criticizing the reporting of outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post, the Times remained unrepentant, maintaining its reporting and analysis regarding the discredited Russiagate narrative were always above reproach from the start," Just the News said.

In fact, for Gerth's articles, the Times "touted" the awards it won, and claimed to have "thoroughly pursued credible claims, fact-checked, edited, and ultimately produced ground-breaking journalism that has proven true time and again."

The article didn't address the demands from Trump that the various awards for those articles be returned, since they were based on lies.

Gerth noted that "the damage to the credibility of the Times and its peers persists, three years on, and is likely to take on new energy as the nation faces yet another election season animated by antagonism toward the press."

Just the News noted that today only 26% of Americans "trust news generally."

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].