Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Migrants are 'drinking all day,' 'having sex in the stairs' in taxpayer-funded hotels

Leaving fresh food out to rot

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:48pm
(FOX NEWS) – An employee at Row, one of New York City's best-known hotels, became a whistleblower Wednesday after he released video and photos of illegal immigrants trashing the hotel and leaving fresh food out to rot. "It’s a disgrace," Row NYC employee Felipe Rodriguez said on "The Ingraham Angle." 

"The chaos that we see at the Row today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana [and] consuming drugs," Rodriguez said.

He also said that the Row is struggling with "domestic violence" among migrants, young people "having sex in the stairs," and a fight between a migrant and a hotel security officer.

