Miracle baby: Local woman shocked by 6-month pregnancy after being told it was impossible

Surgery postponed after unborn baby diagnosed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:19pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX 29) – A local couple was convinced they would never welcome a child of their own, but life had other plans. Heather Bittle and her husband Robert Upshaw, a social worker in Camden County, had been trying to get pregnant for 6 years when they received some devastating news.

After being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, Heather was told she would need fertility treatments. However, that wasn't an option because of her rare kidney disease.

Then, on July 15, 2022, the couple were getting ready for Heather's dialysis port insertion when they got the surprise of their lives.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







