Missing real estate mogul's husband charged with her murder

Authorities charged a Cohasset, Massachusetts, real estate executive’s husband with murdering her, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Tuesday, weeks after her disappearance.

Ana Walshe, 39, mother to three children, was reported missing Jan. 4, Morrisey stated, with police arresting her husband Brian Walshe four days later on suspicion of misleading investigators. He pleaded not guilty to that charge Jan. 9.

Ana Walshe had not been seen since missing a scheduled flight to Washington, D.C. on New Year’s Day. Investigators in the case discovered trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a Peabody, Massachusetts transfer station, they told CBS Boston.

Prosecutors said Jan. 9 that Brian Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies earlier that month, and police found a broken knife and blood in the Walshes’ basement, according to The New York Post. Brian Walshe’s internet records included search queries for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and how to dismember a body, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Ana Walshe became a regional general manager for the Washington, D.C. area real estate company Tishman Speyer in February 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile. When she vanished, Brian Walshe was under house arrest and monitoring conditions after pleading guilty in 2021 to three federal charges over a fake Andy Warhol art sale plot, CNN reported.

A representative for Norfolk District Attorney’s Office told the Daily Caller News Foundation the affidavit for Brian Walshe has been impounded pending his arraignment Wednesday.

