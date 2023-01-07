A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mysterious antennas are appearing in Utah's hills, officials are stumped

No one is sure what they're for

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:41am
Mysterious antennas are appearing in Utah's hills (video screenshot)

(VICE) – Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up.

As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.

It’s illegal to place structures on public lands without permission and some of the antennas have appeared on steep peaks. In one instance, the removal of an antenna required a team of five people. Other antennas were found on land managed by the University of Utah and the Forest Service.

