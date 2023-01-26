A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NASA astronaut says science 'doesn't contradict' Christianity

Says science goes hand-in-hand with Christianity, each complimenting the other

WND News Services
Published January 26, 2023
(Image by Patou Ricard from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A former NASA astronaut said he believes the study of nature and science are intertwined with Scripture at the opening of a new exhibit at the Museum of the Bible about the Good Book's role in the relationship between science and Christianity. 

Jeff Williams, a retired NASA astronaut who traveled to space on four separate occasions, told The Christian Post during a visit to the exhibit, titled "Scripture and Science: Our Universe, Ourselves, Our Place" that he spent 534 days in space from 2000 to 2016.

A devout Christian, Williams previously attended a Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod congregation for many years and now attends a Bible church in Washington state.

Read the full story ›

