NASA astronaut says science 'doesn't contradict' Christianity

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A former NASA astronaut said he believes the study of nature and science are intertwined with Scripture at the opening of a new exhibit at the Museum of the Bible about the Good Book's role in the relationship between science and Christianity.

Jeff Williams, a retired NASA astronaut who traveled to space on four separate occasions, told The Christian Post during a visit to the exhibit, titled "Scripture and Science: Our Universe, Ourselves, Our Place" that he spent 534 days in space from 2000 to 2016.

A devout Christian, Williams previously attended a Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod congregation for many years and now attends a Bible church in Washington state.

