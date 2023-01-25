Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a 2nd day as earnings season rolls on

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears.

The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle at 4,016.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at 33,743.84.

Stocks pared their losses during afternoon trading, with the Dow bouncing back from a more than 460-point tumble. At its lows, the Nasdaq shed 2.34%.

