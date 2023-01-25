A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a 2nd day as earnings season rolls on

'If the company is bearish on its own future, why should investors be bullish?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:26pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq closed lower Wednesday for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears.

The tech-heavy index dipped 0.18% to close at 11,313.36, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% to settle at 4,016.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at 33,743.84.

Stocks pared their losses during afternoon trading, with the Dow bouncing back from a more than 460-point tumble. At its lows, the Nasdaq shed 2.34%.

