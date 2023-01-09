A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nasdaq notches 2nd day of gains as investors buy beaten-up tech shares like Tesla

'The market, at least for 2023, seems a lot more optimistic than how we ended in 2022'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2023 at 4:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Blomst from Pixabay)

(Image by Blomst from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose led by technology on Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing.

The Nasdaq Composite posted the biggest advance of 0.6%, pushed up by a nearly 6% rally in Tesla stock. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 112 points, or 0.3%, as defensive drug stocks like Merck and Johnson & Johnson weighed on the index.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The market, at least for 2023, seems a lot more optimistic than how we ended in 2022,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investing officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance. “Today is another one of those days where you’re really seeing growth outperform value, and you’re seeing a return to optimism in terms of what might happen for the stock market this year.”

TRENDING: Mayorkas at the helm

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Federal judge: Parts of this state's gun law are unconstitutional
'Any messaging you want': Facebook asked Biden for talking points after FDA vax blood-clot warning
Nasdaq notches 2nd day of gains as investors buy beaten-up tech shares like Tesla
Biden demands scientists go woke: 'Promote equity and inclusion' to get grants
'Simply common sense': Federal bathroom ruling could also apply to women's sports, experts say
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×