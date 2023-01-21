A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Navy SEAL deserter killed in Ukraine

6th known American to die in Russian conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2023 at 4:06pm
Navy SEAL

(FOX NEWS) – A former Navy SEAL was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Friday. Daniel W. Swift had been on active deserter status since March 2019 

"We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine," the Navy said in a statement to Fox News.

Swift is the sixth known American to die in Ukraine during the war. Swift, originally from Oregon, enlisted in 2005, according to the Navy, and was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class.

