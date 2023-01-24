A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New Biden chief of staff met with Hunter multiple times in 2016

Including get-together with billionaire David Rubenstein, founder of the Carlyle Group

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:36pm
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:36pm
Hunter Biden (ABC News video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Jeff Zients, incoming White House chief of staff for President Joe Biden, reportedly met with the president's son multiple times in 2016.

A report from Fox News Digital claims that Zients met with Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden twice in February 2016 at the U.S. Naval Observatory and once in May 2016, according to emails obtained by the outlet from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.

The February meeting allegedly involved a meetup between the Bidens, Zients, and billionaire David Rubenstein, who founded the Carlyle Group, a hundred-billion-dollar management firm.

