New Congress to probe weaponization of FBI against conservatives

The "weaponization" of federal law-enforcement agencies for political purposes, such as the actions by the FBI and the Department of Justice when they colluded with Democrats and fabricated the now-debunked "Russia collusion" claims against President Trump, are going to be investigated by the new Congress.

In that scheme, the FBI used faked evidence in court to obtain permission to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign on the unsubstantiated claims it was colluding with Russia against the Democrat candidate, the two-time loser Hillary Clinton.

In fact, it actually was the Democrats who were using Russian sources to manufacture the claims against Trump.

Now Just the News is reporting that the deal with conservatives that installed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker is creating a special investigative panel to look into that issue as well as another panel to look at the "origins of the COVID-19 virus."

The report explained, "The two subcommittees — one in the House Judiciary Committee and the other in the House Oversight Committee — are identified in a draft summary document of the deal between McCarthy and the lawmakers obtained by Just the News. It was confirmed to Just the News by multiple sources who are familiar with the deal."

One will be a "Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary." The second is a "Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability to investigate, make findings, and provide legislative recommendations on the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic."

Some lawmakers have been concerned about the improper behaviors found inside the FBI, where during Trump's first campaign agents and lawyers openly discussed how they would stop Trump from becoming president no matter the vote of Americans. They then expanded their agenda against him after he took office, and those lawmakers already have asked for a committee modeled after the 1970s Church Committee that identified abuses then, too, by the FBI and CIA.

"McCarthy has said that he's creating this Church Committee that's going to investigate the FBI and the DOJ and all these things that were going on," explained Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., "And it is illegal for a person in government to use their position to thwart [speech] for political purposes. And so we're gonna get to the bottom of that."

He said people will be required to answer questions from Congress.

The report said the focus of the "weaponization" subcommittee also will be on the FBI's "targeting of conservatives, the treatment of parents as domestic terrorists, and the FBI's use of its powers to pressure social media companies to censor Americans' opinions."

The report said the COVID panel will review the government's "funding of gain-of-function research, the use of taxpayer funds and relief programs to address the pandemic, the effectiveness of laws and regulations to address the Coronavirus pandemic and prepare for future pandemics, the development of vaccines and treatments and the implementation of vaccine mandates for federal employees and the military."

