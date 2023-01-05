A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New COVID omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is 'spreading like wildfire' in U.S.

Health experts reveal why

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

(FOX NEWS) – The new omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading like wildfire across the U.S. As colder weather brings in peak COVID infections, this novel mutation is beginning to worry health professionals.

So, what are some of the unique features of the strain that is now gripping swaths of the country? First, this subvariant is immuno-evasive. It's not as susceptible to natural immunity or vaccines — and it is very contagious, health professionals say.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explained that there are actually two subvariants at play: XBB and XBB.1.5.

TRENDING: How loss of virtue leads to loss of liberty

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iran's supreme leader opens up to relaxing hijab rules after months of protest, executions
Putin orders temporary ceasefire in Ukraine in observation of Orthodox Christmas
Amid food shortage, North Koreans mandated to donate 'patriotic rice'
Crypto bank shares plunge after withdrawals top $8.1 billion during crypto meltdown
Twitter data breach: Account details of 200 million users leaked
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×