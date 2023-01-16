New federal crime proposed: Whites criticizing minorities

A Democrat in Congress is proposing that the government create a new federal crime.

That would be if any white criticizes a minority.

RedState.com described the plan that has been submitted by Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who was described as being "long in the running for being the vapidest member of Congress."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Why would Russia attack its birthplace?

Her plan, the report explained, "could make political criticism by white people against minorities a federal crime."

"In what can only be called a convoluted mess, the bill proposes that a white person who 'vilifies' any non-white person and has their words end up on social media, accessible by 'persons who are predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime,' would themselves be committing a federal crime," the report explained.

Her plan criminalizes "conspiracy to commit white supremacy," and that would include "criticism of non-white people that influences (such as something published or said online) someone who commits a hate crime,'" the report said.

Should criticizing anyone's race be illegal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (5 Votes) 91% (48 Votes)

The report suggested, "If I post on social media that Sheila Jackson Lee is an incredibly ignorant, abusive person who has a long history of treating her staff like dirt, does that mean I’ve 'vilified' her under this proposed law? It would certainly seem so."

The report explained, "Then there’s the conspiracy angle to deal with. It does not appear that there’s actually any requirement that the 'two or more persons' targeted under this statute have any real connection to one another. If someone commits a 'white supremacy-inspired hate crime' against a person and I’ve likewise been politically criticizing that same person on social media, even justifiably, I would have now committed a federal crime myself."

Her plan appears to be a "blatant breach of the First Amendment."

But it also "exposes a wild totalitarian desire by Lee and those who think like her," the report said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews