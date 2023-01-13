A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New report reveals Moderna neglected to share damning data about its new booster with federal vaccine advisers

'It shook my faith'

Published January 13, 2023 at 4:09pm
(THE BLAZE) – Federal vaccine advisers have expressed their outrage that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna neglected to share damning data about its new booster shot during discussions about whether it should be foisted upon the public.

According to a CNN report published Wednesday, the infection data that was conveniently withheld from both U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers last summer "suggested the possibility that the updated booster might not be any more effective at preventing Covid-19 infections than the original shots."

The data, which looked at the booster's impact on actual infections, indicated that "1.9% of the study participants who received the original booster became infected" whereas "those who got the updated bivalent vaccine – the one that scientists hoped would work better – a higher percentage, 3.2%, became infected."

TRENDING: China's network of foreign ports is fueling country's military-intelligence ambitions

