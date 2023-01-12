New study says maybe you're not depressed, you're just narcissistic

(THE FEDERALIST) – It turns out being nice can make you happy. Who would’ve thought?

A new study from The Ohio State University published in the Journal of Positive Psychology Tuesday found small, simple acts of kindness were the best medicine to alleviate symptoms of depression.

“Social connection is one of the ingredients of life most strongly associated with well-being. Performing acts of kindness seems to be one of the best ways to promote those connections,” David Cregg, a co-author of the study, said in a statement.

