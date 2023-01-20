New Zealand prime minister resigns a month after hot mic insult

(FOX NEWS) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election and will be stepping down next month.

Ardern made the shocking announcement at her Labor party's annual caucus meeting, saying she "no longer had enough in the tank" to do the job.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility," she said. "The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple."

TRENDING: The recycling religion: A waste of time and money

Read the full story ›