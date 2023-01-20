A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New Zealand prime minister resigns a month after hot mic insult

Was island nation's youngest leader when she took office in 2017

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:19pm
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a TV interview Feb. 28, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election and will be stepping down next month.

Ardern made the shocking announcement at her Labor party's annual caucus meeting, saying she "no longer had enough in the tank" to do the job. 

"I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility," she said. "The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple."

