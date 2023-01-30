Newsom's wife made millions after charging schools to watch 'gender justice' films

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife has potentially raked in millions of dollars from public schools showing her documentaries dedicated to “intersectional gender justice,” according to watchdog group Open the Books.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit, the Representation Project, a group focused on fighting sexism through films and activism, charged California’s public schools between $49 to $599 to stream the documentaries on “gender justice” to their students, according to Open the Books. Since 2012, Newsom has earned nearly $1.5 million in film licenses and nearly $1.7 million in sales from documentaries such as The Great American Lie, a story about systemic inequalities in gender, and Fair Play, about unfair work dynamics for women within their homes.

TRENDING: WATCH: EV spontaneously erupts on freeway: It takes 6,000 gallons of water to put it out

Approximately 2.6 million students in 5,000 schools across all fifty states watched the documentaries, which Newsom wrote and directed, Open the Books reported. Newsom’s group charged schools an average $270 to stream the films.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The films pair with curriculums, which have been distributed to 11,200 classrooms, including “The Mask You Live In” which discusses how elementary school students can “objectify and degrade women,” according to the Representation Project. Two films created by the group feature the governor and encourage students to vote for candidates who want a “care economy.”

In 2019, William Springer of Patterson filed a complaint after his 12-year-old daughter watched “The Mask You Live In,” a Newsom directed film, at Creekside Middle School, according to the Sacramento Bee. The father complained that the film shows “nude images of females in lurid poses” which the superintendent called “disturbing.”

Is Gavin Newsom's wife a political opportunist who's in it for the money? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Representation Project did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!